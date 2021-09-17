CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer concerns lead to ‘precautionary’ recall of anti-smoking drug

(WTAJ) — A popular drug to curb smoking habits is being recalled over consumer safety concerns. Pfizer has announced a voluntary recall of all batches of Chantix 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets due to the presence of an amount of nitrosamine above the Food and Drug Administration’s acceptable limit.

