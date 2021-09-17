CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekkelenkamp scores on debut as Hertha wins again

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Jurgen Ekkelenkamp has scored 87 seconds into his Hertha Berlin debut in a 2-1 win over promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old Dutch midfielder joined Hertha from Ajax in the offseason. He scored with a header from a corner in the 61st minute. Ekkelenkamp was involved again as an own-goal from Fürth’s Maximilian Bauer in the 79th proved to be the winner for Hertha. It was Hertha’s second straight win after starting the league with three defeats.

