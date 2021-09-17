CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Biologists Say White-Tailed Deer Population Looks Strong Ahead of Archery-Only Season Opener

By Texas Parks, Wildlife Press Release
scttx.com
 8 days ago

September 17, 2021 – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists say that 2021-22 is expected to be a white-tailed deer season for the books. Last year, the overall white-tailed deer population was estimated to be 5.4 million deer. While that estimate is down from the previous two years, TPWD biologists say that if fawn recruitment predictions hold true this season, coupled with good carryover of deer from last hunting season, hunters and landowners can expect to see an increase in the overall statewide white-tailed deer population.

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

White-tailed deer numbers high as hunters gear up

White-tailed deer season will be one for the books, according to predictions from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The archery-only season kicks off fall deer hunting Oct. 2. A little over a month later, on Nov. 6, general season opens and runs through Jan. 2 in the Highland Lakes.
ANIMALS
Ozarks First.com

Archery season begins for deer in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gather your bows and atlatls, Missouri deer hunters; archery season starts Wednesday. The first half of the archery hunting season runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 12, and Nov. 24 to Jan. 15, 2022. Hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties added to extended archery deer season dates

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Hunters ready for the opening of the state archery deer season took to the woods in large numbers Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Last year, 88,000 archery hunters harvested more than 40,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
agfc.com

Fall archery tournament great warm-up for deer season

MAYFLOWER — The Arkansas Bowhunters Association will host its annual Fall State Championship and Bowhunter Bonanza at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Camp Robinson Special Use Area in Mayflower Sept. 18-19. Anyone interested in 3D archery and joining a group of avid archers is welcome to attend. Participating in...
SPORTS
resilience.org

How Do White-Tailed Deer Change Ecosystems, Anyway?

An adult white-tailed deer, Odocoileus virginianus, that might weigh between 100 and 150 pounds, must eat about 8-12 pounds of fresh forage every day. They eat a wide range of plants, from flowers to shrubs, to tree saplings, and in oak woodlands, acorns. All of these plants share the characteristic of a certain softness: deer lack upper front teeth, so their browsing involves a sort of mashing and tearing unlike the cutting and biting employed by many other herbivores, large and small, from rabbits to cows. It’s easy to identify deer-browsed areas, once you know the signs. Often there are browse lines at about four feet, below which everything looks as though it’s been trimmed—mature trees and bushes lack lower limbs and leaves, saplings remain stunted, if not eaten to the ground, and flowering plants have lost buds and flowers. In addition, there might be few flowering plants or shrubs, and a preponderance of grasses, sedges and ferns.
ANIMALS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin deer hunt: Archery, crossbow seasons start Sept. 18

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters of the first opportunity to pursue deer this fall with the opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons. The seasons run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022. The archery and crossbow seasons...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Department of Fish and Wildlife warns of chronic wasting disease in white tail deer

This summer the inland northwest saw an unprecedented drought bringing hot temperatures, increased fire danger, and deadly diseases that killed dozens of white-tailed deer in the Spokane area and hundreds more across the inland northwest. Now Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) says there is another disease that could be even more deadly for our deer called Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#White Tailed Deer#Deer Antlers#Wildlife Department#Tpwd#Chevy#Archery Endorsement#Cwd#Community Archery Program
hamlethub.com

Connecticut Fall Archery Deer and Turkey Seasons Open September 15

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reminds sportsmen and women that the 2021 fall archery hunting seasons for deer and turkey open on Wednesday, September 15, on state and private land. Hunters, State Land Users Reminded to Wear Fluorescent Orange During Hunting Season. Fall archery hunting season...
CONNECTICUT STATE
heraldstandard.com

Archery season awaits

If something can be routine and record-breaking at the same time, Pennsylvania’s archery deer season is it. It’s routine in its consistency. Pennsylvania held its first statewide archery season in 1951; this year’s hunt is the 71st in a row since. It stretches across seven weeks, includes a Sunday and gives hunters the chance to be afield during the peak of the whitetail rut.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Dickinson Press

North Dakota deer season for young hunters opens Sept. 17

The start of a nine-and-a-half-day North Dakota deer hunting season for licensed youth hunters begins at noon (CT), Friday, Sept. 17. Residents who are 11, 12 or 13 in 2021 can hunt statewide for antlerless white-tailed deer. Resident deer gun hunters who are 14 or 15 in 2021 can hunt...
POLITICS
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Youth Deer Season Opens Saturday

Around 10,000 young hunters are expected to participate in Iowa’s youth deer season that opens Saturday. The youth season is designed as a mentor-styled hunt, matching young hunters with a licensed adult to teach proper deer hunting techniques, wildlife behavior, and safe hunting practices. Youth season coincides with the disabled hunter seer season. Each season runs through October 3rd.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
San Angelo LIVE!

Biologists Expect Above Average Deer Season

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists say that 2021-22 is expected to be a white-tailed deer season for the books. Last year, the overall white-tailed deer population was estimated to be 5.4 million deer. While that estimate is down from the previous two years, TPWD biologists say that if fawn recruitment predictions hold true this season, coupled with good carryover of deer from last hunting season, hunters and landowners can expect to see an increase in the overall statewide white-tailed deer population. “White-tailed deer forecasts and expectations are, in large…
wxpr.org

All Things Outdoors: Archery and Crossbow Deer Hunting Season Begins

This weekend marked the start of the archery and crossbow deer hunting season. In 2020, archery and crossbow hunters harvested more than 110-thousand deer, including more than 64,000 bucks, an increase from 2019. WXPR’s Katie Thoresen sat down with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tim Otto to talk...
HOBBIES
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Archery season is approaching in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Archery season begins across the Concho Valley for deer and turkey on October 2nd. State Game Warden, David Hopkins says if you’re new to hunting there are some things you should know before heading out. “You do have to have a valid hunting license, if you’re born...
SAN ANGELO, TX
robertsoncountyconnection.com

Latest CWD-infected deer surprises biologists

Veteran wildlife biologist Russ Skoglund says “everybody was startled” by the recent discovery of a Chronic Wasting Disease-infected deer in Henry County, as the deadly disease creeps closer to Middle Tennessee. “It’s a whole new ball game,” Skoglund says, referring to the fact that the infected deer was found in...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
scttx.com

Texas Celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day with Launch of New R3 Initiative

September 23, 2021 – For generations, Texas sportsmen and women have understood that fish and wildlife populations and habitats must be managed for present and future generations to appreciate and enjoy. As they take to the hunting field or cast their line into a lake or the Gulf of Mexico, they know they are not only enjoying the state’s bounty but are helping to conserve it.
TEXAS STATE
WOWK

West Virginia archery deer season begins Saturday…are you ready?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) is expecting record amounts of bowhunters this year in the Mountain State. Archery deer season in West Virginia officially opens Saturday, September 25, 2021. That also includes the opening of bear season in the state. Right now many...
POLITICS
Metro News

Archery hunting season opening up in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — One of the most anticipated opening days of the year is set for this Saturday when the archery hunting season starts in West Virginia. Thousands of hunters will ascend a tree stand in hopes of catching a glimpse of a buck. It’s been several years since the...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy