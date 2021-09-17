Jackie Bradley Jr. is having one of the most unique seasons in baseball history

When the Milwaukee Brewers signed Jackie Bradley Jr. as a free agent, it was because they coveted his glove. Lorenzo Cain opted out of the 2020 season, dealt with injuries in 2019, and was entering his age-35 season. Uncertain of how often Cain would be able to take the field, the Brewers needed someone to plug in at center field with little to no drop-off defensively. There was no better candidate for such a role than Bradley, who has a sterling reputation as one of the best defensive outfielders in the sport.