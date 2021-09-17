CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's Largest Tree Wrapped In Fireproof Blanket As Fires Reach Sequoias

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 8 days ago
Firefighters wrapped the world's largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket to protect it from wildfires burning in the Sierra Nevada.

Maps show where KNP Complex fires are burning in Sequoia National Park

Maps from the U.S. Forest Service show where a pair of wildfires are burning in California's Sequoia National Park, a popular tourist spot that's home to some of the world's largest trees located about 200 miles north of Los Angeles. The Paradise and Colony fires, named for locations where they...
Three new wildfires break out in California as crews gain upper hand on Caldor blaze threatening Lake Tahoe

As fire crews got the upper hand on the Caldor Fire in northern California this weekend due to improved weather conditions, three new fires broke out in other parts of the state. The Aruba Fire ignited in San Diego County, to the southeast of the small community of Rainbow. By Monday, firefighters had the vegetation fire 30 per cent contained and evacuation orders have been lifted for residents.North of Sacramento, the Bridge Fire has burned 300 acres and is only 5 per cent contained, the state agency Cal Fire reported, with some areas under mandatory evacuation. To the east...
California fights fire with fire to protect giant sequoias

The so-far successful battle this month in California to save the world's biggest trees from ever-worsening forest blazes seems to offer an important lesson: You can fight fire with fire. "We don't have a lot of brand new sequoia trees in the Giant Forest because it hasn't seen fire in so long.
​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

