WEATHER ALERT DAY: Damaging winds Saturday
RED FLAG WARNING from 1 PM Friday until 9 PM Saturday for Deerlodge/Beaverhead. The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions. An exceptional fire weather event is taking shape Saturday. Strong and potentially damaging winds are expected. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Southwest to west winds gusting between 30 to 40 mph on Friday increasing to 50 to 60 mph on Saturday.nbcmontana.com
Comments / 0