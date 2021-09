While Mac Jones didn't earn the win in his NFL debut vs. the Miami Dolphins, he still managed to impress his New England Patriots teammates, coaches, and even his opponents. The 2021 first-round draft pick completed 29 of his 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in the 17-16 defeat. He wasn't pleased with the result -- and had no desire to take the ball from his first TD pass -- but there was plenty to be optimistic about from his performance heading into Week 2.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO