Voluntary implementation of a Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District.
What is a Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District?. A Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District (NCOD) is a voluntary tool intended to provide a vehicle to initiate and implement supplementary regulations used to preserve, revitalize, protect, and enhance areas within a community beyond what is specified in the City or MPC regulations. Neighborhood Conservation Overlay Districts focus on protecting the residential components of a neighborhood depending on the areas distinctive features, character, and needs.bossierpress.com
Comments / 0