3 Tourists Allegedly Attacked A Hostess Who Asked For Vaccine Proof At A Restaurant
Three tourists were arrested after allegedly assaulting a restaurant host in Manhattan after she asked for proof of their vaccination status before they could be seated. Footage obtained by NBC New York shows an intense scuffle outside Carmine's Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side on Thursday evening. The three tourists, who are from Texas, are alleged to have begun repeatedly punching the 22-year-old host after she asked them to show proof they were vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the restaurant, in accordance with local regulations.www.kpcw.org
