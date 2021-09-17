CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

3 Tourists Allegedly Attacked A Hostess Who Asked For Vaccine Proof At A Restaurant

KPCW
KPCW
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three tourists were arrested after allegedly assaulting a restaurant host in Manhattan after she asked for proof of their vaccination status before they could be seated. Footage obtained by NBC New York shows an intense scuffle outside Carmine's Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side on Thursday evening. The three tourists, who are from Texas, are alleged to have begun repeatedly punching the 22-year-old host after she asked them to show proof they were vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the restaurant, in accordance with local regulations.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

2 women arrested for cursing, yelling at kids on JetBlue flight

Two Connecticut woman were arrested after they flipped out on two young kids who bothered them on a JetBlue flight into the Constitution State on Sunday, police said. Kaylene Thalia Valentin, 21, and Desiree Elizabeth Goffe, 23, allegedly spewed vulgarities at a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old who tapped and kicked their seats on the flight into Bradley International Airport, state troopers said in an arrest report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Bronx restaurant manager stabbed in face in caught-on-camera attack

Surveillance footage caught the moment an enraged customer stabbed a manager of a Bronx eatery — and now cops are hunting for the suspect. The NYPD released video Thursday of the disturbing attack, which shows the man in a Yankees cap suddenly stab the worker in the face with an unknown object.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
CBS New York

NYPD Investigating Pair Of Deadly Shootings In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a pair of  deadly shootings in Queens. The first happened in front of a home on 102nd Road in Ozone Park around 10:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by private means after he was shot in the torso and left leg. He later died at the hospital. Another man died and one was hurt when gunfire broke out at the Astoria Houses just after 11 p.m. Anthony Edwards, 31, died after he was shot in the face. The other man was shot in the groin and is in stable condition. So far, there are no arrests in either case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: 76-Year-Old Put In Chokehold, Robbed In Lobby Of Harlem Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video putting a 76-year-old into a chokehold and robbing him earlier this week in Harlem. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 129th Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect follow the victim into the lobby and put him in a chokehold. The man eventually collapses onto the ground. Police said the suspect stole $500 from the man before he fled. The victim suffered neck and ankle pain but refused medical attention on the scene. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hostess#Manhattan#Italian Restaurant#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nbc New York#The Associated Press
KPCW

FBI Investigating Reported Assault of Female U.S. Service Member By Afghan Evacuees

The FBI says it's investigating the reported assault of a female service member from the Fort Bliss Army base by male Afghan evacuees. The service member reported that Afghan evacuees staying at the Doña Ana County Range Complex assaulted her, according to local reports. The complex is in New Mexico, about 25 miles north of Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
MILITARY
New York Post

Man killed, another wounded in shooting at NYC housing complex

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Bronx public housing complex on Monday afternoon, police said. The victims, ages 43 and 37, were shot by a male suspect at the Sotomayor Houses on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview at about 3:55 p.m., according to police and sources.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Rikers Island inmate crashes NYC Correction bus

A Rikers detainee jumped behind the wheel of a full Correction Department bus and drove it into a wall late Thursday, sources said. Abubakar Sanuwo, 29, was on a bus in a secured entryway at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island when the two officers watching him and five other inmates left them unattended to get paperwork just before 10:30 p.m., the sources said. Sanuwo took the chance to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Pizza driver, 38, 'shot lawyer dead and wounded her husband in their home after becoming convinced they were Jewish Satan worshippers who conducted abortions by magic and voted for Joe Biden'

A Papa John’s Pizza driver fatally shot a lawyer and wounded her husband in their El Paso home in November because he thought they were ‘pro-choice Jewish Satan worshippers,’ according to investigators. Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, was arrested outside his job at a local Papa John’s after a SWAT team...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dreddsinfo.com

Mother Attacks Mountain Lion After It Drags Her Five-Year-Old Son Across Lawn

A California mother held nothing back after attacking a mountain lion with her bare hands when she saw the big cat dragging her son across their front lawn. The incident took place in Calabasas on Thursday when the woman spotted the mountain lion attacking her five-year-old son while he was playing near his home.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy