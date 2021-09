Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue confirmed the identity of the driver who was killed during yesterday's flash flooding. Multiple news organizations report the victim is 40 years old Kelvin Watford. Search teams planned to spend the morning looking for the victim after his car was swept off the road by flash flooding. Local news reports say the red sports utility vehicle was disabled by high water during yesterday’s rain, and when bystanders tried to move it, the car was swept under a small bridge on Greensboro Avenue and 24th street, Fire rescue teams couldn’t find the driver.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO