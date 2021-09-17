CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Over 60 South Korean Crypto Exchanges to Shut Down Next Week

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 60 crypto exchanges in South Korea will be shutting down next week and they have until midnight today to inform their users. South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges that cannot meet up with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) registration exercise are mandated to inform their customers before midnight today that they will be shutting down operations a week before the September 24, 2021 deadline.

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Over 10 New Cryptocurrencies Are Being Launched Every Day, Data Shows

The array of available cryptocurrencies has erupted over the past year, motivated partly by institutional involvement in the space. During a period of major corporate and institutional interest in the crypto industry, nearly 5,000 new tokens have emerged in the last 12 months, averaging over 10 new coins per day, new data shows.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Only 10 Korean Crypto Exchanges Have Made Registration Deadline

Only ten cryptocurrency exchange companies have registered with the KFIU, while only four have additionally secured contracts with banks, which was the second requirement. On Thursday, 23 September 2021, six Korean crypto exchanges, Five, Gdac, OK-BIT, Prabang, Flat Thai X made progress with regards to the regulatory compliance requirements set out by the Korean Financial Intelligence Unit, with a further 18 expected to file documents by Friday, September 24. If these are completed, it would take the tally to 28 registered exchanges. These 28 include what is collectively known as “The Big Four”, namely Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit, who account for over 90% of crypto asset trading volumes in the country of South Korea. The Big Four have secured contracts with banks for real-name verification of accounts, and have received certification from the Korean Internet And Security Agency, meaning that their registrations were eligible for submission to the KFIU.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Maintains $42K Amid the China FUD: Cardano the Only Top 10 in Green (Weekend Watch)

Bitcoin has managed to recover around $2,000 since yesterday’s low after China reminded once again about its hostile stance against crypto. Yesterday the crypto markets went through another bloodbath initiated once again by China. Bitcoin dumped by $4,000 in minutes but has managed to complete a partial recovery as of now. Most altcoins suffered even more, and some have failed to bounce off decisively, including ETH, which still stands below $3,000.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Koreans#Cryptocurrency#Anti Money Laundering#Fiu#Fsc#Reuters#Aml#Flybit#Usdt#Btc
cryptopotato.com

Trading and Mining Crackdown in China Escalates: Bitcoin Plunges $3K

China continues with its negative stance against the cryptocurrency industry with a new update from the nation’s central bank. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) published a document reminding that digital assets are banned within the country and added that operating with exchanges will also be prohibited. As a result, BTC dumped by $3,000 in an hour.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Global Risk and China FUD Result in a Bitcoin Rollercoaster: The Weekly Crypto Recap

This week turned into a complete rollercoaster for the cryptocurrency market following yet more FUD coming from China. There are no boring days in crypto, and this week, like a lot of others, has managed to definitively prove it. The past seven days have been an absolute rollercoaster in the cryptocurrency market, so let’s start with Bitcoin.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Best Crypto Exchange in Sweden

Entering the crypto space can be a tricky experience, navigating through the different exchanges may be confusing and overwhelming for new traders. Cryptocurrencies are volatile assets, causing investing in cryptocurrency to be highly risky. When finding an exchange in Sweden, it is important to consider what best fits your activity....
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Trading Now Official in Dubai Following Regulators’ Agreement

Dubai authorities have joined forces to make it legal to issue and trade cryptocurrencies in the DWTCA freezone. Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA) announced recently that it has partnered with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to make cryptocurrency trading, issuance, and regulation completely legal within its jurisdiction – the DWTCA freezone.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Binance Australia To Shut Down Crypto Futures Trading Amid Regulatory Concerns

As the crypto industry continues to dominate, financial regulators fear criminals will turn to the industry for their illicit activities. This year 2021, has been hot for the crypto industry in terms of regulation. Many financial watchdogs in the USA and other countries pushed harder to regulate the sector. Some...
WORLD
Shawano Leader

Currency.com Reliable Crypto Exchange

Along with the times, crypto trading is now one of the types of trading that is often the main choice. How come? With a large number of traders turning to bitcoin and Ethereum, crypto trading looks even more lucrative. Then, even though the level of risk is quite high, crypto trading can provide many benefits for those who choose to carry it out.
MARKETS
techxplore.com

US sanctions crypto exchange over ransomware ties

The United States imposed sanctions Tuesday on cryptocurrency exchange SUEX for its ties to ransomware extortionists, as Washington seeks to crack down on a sharp rise in digital crime attacks. The move marks the first US sanctions against a virtual currency exchange and they come as President Joe Biden's administration...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Hope For Four More S Korean Crypto Exchanges as Others Give up the Ghost

South Korea’s looming crypto exchange shutdown maelstrom looks set to come to a head this week – with yet more large exchanges announcing closures or temporary suspensions ahead of a regulatory deadline that comes into force on Friday. But there could be a silver lining, with the number of exchanges ready to apply for permits set to double.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Korean Government Says 28 Crypto Exchanges Have Met Preliminary Requirements to Continue Operations

The deadline for cryptocurrency exchanges to meet the requirements to continue operations under new crypto regulations in South Korea is rapidly approaching. A total of 28 cryptocurrency exchanges have reportedly met the preliminary requirements to remain open. However, only four crypto exchanges have met the requirements to offer trading in Korean won.
MARKETS
invezz.com

More than 60 South Korean exchanges will suspend trading amid new regulations

South Korean authorities are ready to bring new crypto regulations. The exchanges are obligated to obtain security certificates and partnerships with banks to continue operating. Those that fail to team up with the banks won’t be able to offer won-related services. South Korea has been trying to come up with...
WORLD
invezz.com

FSC to shut down about 35 exchanges as the registration deadline nears

The FSC has directed unregistered exchanges to inform their users of potential closure by September 17. The closure of the small exchanges will not have a big impact because they have low volumes. The four largest exchanges in the country handle 97% of the crypto trading volume. South Korea’s leading...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

South Korean lawmaker: Delaying tax laws on crypto is 'inevitable'

Noh Woong-rae, a member of South Korea’s National Assembly and a representative of the country’s ruling party, reportedly plans to postpone a bill clarifying the taxation of crypto until 2023. According to a Thursday report from Naver News, Noh said the Democratic Party of Korea plans to push back against...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy