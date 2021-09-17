CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHX Minerals to Acquire Mineral and Royalty Interests

By Lisa Brown
Cover picture for the articlePHX Minerals Inc. has agreed to acquire in two separate transactions certain mineral and royalty interests totaling 817 net royalty acres in East Texas and Louisiana, targeting the Haynesville play for aggregate consideration of $7.2 million in cash and stock subject to customary closing adjustments. The purchase price consists of $728,214 in cash and $6.5 million in PHX common stock issued directly to the sellers of the assets.

