CPA Firm Issues SOC 2 - Type 2 Report at SecureDocs, Inc.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. SecureDocs, Inc., the company behind SecureDocs Virtual Data Room, ContractWorks Contract Management Software, and ReadySign Electronic Signature Software, today announced that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy, of a system. The audit was conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (http://www.darata.com).www.mysanantonio.com
