Marquette, WI

MUPD assistant chief honored with Excellence in University Service Award

By Marquette University
Urban Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Jeff Kranz, assistant chief of police for the Marquette University Police Department, is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in University Service Award. The Excellence in University Service Awards recognize staff members for their contributions to the essential work of Marquette at the highest level of excellence. Candidates are nominated based on meritorious service that is above and beyond the duties normally assigned to their positions.

#Marquette University

