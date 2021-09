Short video applications are the recent pioneers of trendsetting and creating viral content across social media. Homegrown short video platform, MX TakaTak has been India’s one-stop destination for the latest music trends and making songs go viral, and the brand announced an exclusive launch for the chartbuster, Kanta Laga by music aces Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. MX TakaTak has succeeded in becoming the first choice for musicians to launch their songs that enables them to tap new, diverse audiences. As the official short video partner for this track, MX TakaTak had an in-song integration as well as a 10-day exclusive period before its distribution to any other Indian short video apps.

