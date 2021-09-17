CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Their Scandal, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Collective Net Worth Is Still Impressive

By Life & Style Staff
 8 days ago
Photo by KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

They spent a lot of money getting their daughters into USC, but how much are Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli actually worth? Well, likely a lot less after their prison sentences.

Before they became involved in the college admissions scandal, Loughlin was a working actress and Giannulli was a well-known fashion designer. Both stars amassed their own impressive fortunes — but, together, their net worth is staggering.

As of September 2021, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the mother of two is worth a whopping $70 million. Loughlin is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the original Full House, but she continued to consistently act and model following the series finale in 1995. In fact, post-Full House, Loughlin appeared in a number of films and TV shows including Seinfeld, Spin City, The Drew Carey Show, Summerland, 90210, Psych and, most recently, When Calls the Heart.

When Loughlin married Giannulli in 1997, her finances skyrocketed. The designer garnered major success after founding the clothing company Mossimo, making his net worth a cool $70 million as well.

Of that sum, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade] designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

However, the couple’s finances have likely taken a hit since the scandal first broke. The stars sold their home for $10 million less than the original asking price in July 2020. Though they paid $14 million for the property in 2015, they poured additional funds into renovations over the years, and initially listed it for $28.7 million. When Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen bought the home, he paid only $18.75 million.

Philip Marcelo/AP/Shutterstock

That said, they’re still not exactly hurting for cash. In August 2020, they purchased a new home for $9.5 million in Hidden Hills, California. The property is a six-bedroom house with nine bathrooms in a gated community, and it’s almost 12,000 square feet. The abode also includes an in-home movie theater, spa and pool.

In September 2021, the pair dropped another $13 million on a desert pad in La Quinta, California. According to Architectural Digest, the 10,000 square foot abode is situated in a private community and boasts five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, along with plenty of living space.

Both stars pleaded guilty in May 2020 as Loughlin faced one count of conspiracy to commit wire and her husband admitted to conspiracy to commit wire as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin agreed to a plea deal that included a two-month sentence, $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli’s plea deal terms included five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. The pair were sentenced on August 21, 2020.

“I made an awful decision … I went along with the plan … ,” she told the judge in a statement while holding back tears. “In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.” Loughlin checked in to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30 and was released on December 28. Giannulli checked in to the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, California, on November 19 and was released early in April 2021.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli’s reputations also taken a hit — the couple even had to resign from their country club — but the actress is hoping to return to the screen after doing her time behind bars.

“That’s her end goal,” an insider told In Touch. “After months of keeping a low profile, Lori is ready to return to the spotlight. … She’s already been inundated with offers to do an on-air, tell-all [interview] and is in talks with publishers about writing a book about her experience. … Lori’s full of regrets about the admissions scandal, but she’s not going to let it get in the way of her making a comeback and says she’s learned her lesson.”

Woo
8d ago

she needs to go away it's like Pete rose no one is giving him a second chance why should she get one he should be in the hall of fame and she should still be behind bars what a joke money talks that's all it is I didn't like her in full house and I can't stand her now

