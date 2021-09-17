‘Imperfect High’ Stars Nia Sioux And Gets Real About Anxiety And Substance Abuse

Imperfect High, starring Nia Sioux (Dance Moms) and Sherri Shepherd (Mr. Iglesias), follows the substance abuse realities facing teens today and how it can become a family’s worst nightmare. It is the story of Hanna Brooks (Sioux), the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the “it” crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys - a bad boy with a heart of gold, and an alluring, popular rich kid who is not as straight of an arrow as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother Deborah (Shepherd) must fight to save her from. Ali Skovbye (Firefly Lane) also stars.

