CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Imperfect High’ Stars Nia Sioux And Gets Real About Anxiety And Substance Abuse

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Imperfect High’ premieres tomorrow, September 18th. “I am so, so ecstatic about this movie. It’s crazy how fast it’s come…I’m just feeling really good at the moment,” Nia Sioux said. Though Sioux, 20, is not new to the acting scene, Imperfect High will be her first leading role in a television film, and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

girlsunited.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

New Lifetime Movie, "Imperfect High"

Imperfect High, starring Nia Sioux (Dance Moms) and Sherri Shepherd (Mr. Iglesias), follows the substance abuse realities facing teens today and how it can become a family’s worst nightmare. It is the story of Hanna Brooks (Sioux), the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the “it” crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys - a bad boy with a heart of gold, and an alluring, popular rich kid who is not as straight of an arrow as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother Deborah (Shepherd) must fight to save her from. Ali Skovbye (Firefly Lane) also stars.
MOVIES
Great Bend Tribune

Importance of substance abuse recovery recognized

Substance misuse is estimated to cost society $740 billion each year in health-care costs, lost productivity and criminal justice costs, said Central Kansas Community Corrections Director Amy Boxberger. In addition, the impact of substance misuse on family dynamics increases the likelihood of “acute childhood experiences,” traumatic events that can negatively impact a child’s life.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
sdvoice.info

Michael K. Williams’ Death and the Criminalization of Substance Abuse

“He was a Hollywood star with an off-Broadway paycheck that mostly went up his nose. He was a pacifist with a barroom-brawl, razor scar down the middle of his face. He played a sneering killer but started his career in dance tights. On set, he was Omar Little, the Robin Hood of the hood feared by fictional street thugs who feared nothing else. Off it, he was an aimless soul begging for someone — anyone — to love and accept him for who he was, not who he played.” – Kevin Manahan, Newark Star-Ledger.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Bella Thorne
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Dionne Warwick Dishes on New Documentary, Concern for Britney Spears and Her Secret to Conquering Twitter

Dionne Warwick is sitting on a bed in her South Orange, New Jersey, home. A calendar with a fluffy white Pomeranian bounding across a beach hangs on the wall behind her, providing the room’s sole embellishment. The bedroom offers a telling glimpse into the legendary singer’s world — minimalist, no-nonsense and infectiously positive. For the first time in her 66-year career, the alto with the unmistakably husky voice behind such classics as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and “Walk on By” is getting the doc treatment with Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a nod to her first...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Anxiety#Substance Abuse#Perfect High#Dance Moms#Lakewood High School#Samhsa#Instagram Live
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mic

Lil Nas X delivered his baby, 'Montero,' along with an ill-fated love story

It's wild to think about what a gargantuan star Lil Nas X was before he ever released an album. On September 17, the beloved musical artist finally "gave birth" to his first record, Montero, after building anticipation with a quirky and entertaining press campaign that included a pregnancy announcement, charitable registry and a baby bump photoshoot reminiscent of those done by Beyoncé, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nick Cannon Has Wild Explanation for Ashanti Proposal Stunt

Nick Cannon had many viewers of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards puzzled. In addition to his red carpet attire - allegedly dressed in all white with sparkly Timbaland boots, with his hair dorned by red faux locs - there was also a photo of him appearing to propose to R&B princess Ashanti floating around that left many questioning what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Baby from The Masked Singer 2021?

BACK again for season three, The Masked Singer Australia has its fans hard at work to uncover mysteries. Baby, one of the contestants for the 2021 reality TV singing competition has been taking viewers' on a ride... from creeping them out with the mask to intriguing their curiosities. Who is...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Show Off Their Dance Moves In ‘Best Friend’ TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian and her mini-me daughter Penelope cut casual figures as they danced along to ‘Best Friends Forever’ on TikTok. Like mother, like daughter! Penelope Disick, 9, proved she and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, were total TikTok pros when they danced along to Lego Friends‘ song “Best Friends Forever.” The reality TV star rocked a white tee featuring an image of British singer Morrissey, which she paired with leather leggings. Meanwhile, little P cut a casual figure in a black tee and tie-dye printed pants, as she made a heart shape with her arms. Too cute!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy