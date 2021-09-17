CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum adds depth to Revolution’s historic run

By Rich Thompson
Boston Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Revolution rookie midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum is adapting to the rigors of MLS at a time of the season when roster depth matters. “The tempo here is a little quicker than he a used to, but as we are getting into the tail end of the regular season he is adjusting,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena following practice on Thursday. “We are trying to encourage him to get forward a little bit more in the midfield and he had done well.

