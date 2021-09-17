Midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum adds depth to Revolution’s historic run

While New England Revolution fans haven’t been thrilled with Wilfrid Kaptoum, his head coach feels a bit differently. “[Wilfrid Kaptoum] started the year a little slow with some injuries,” said head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. “It has taken him some time to transition into Major League Soccer from the background he had. The tempo here is a little quicker than he’s used to. But as we’re getting now into the tail end of the regular season, he’s adjusting. We’re trying to encourage him to get forward a little bit more to the midfield, and he’s done well. So, his stock has gone up over the last couple of weeks or so and it’s encouraging, and it adds to our depth that we have in the midfield. For him in particular, we don’t discuss any plans for where we are. The way things have been going with our team, we’re constantly rotating players because of injuries or suspension or those type of things and Wilfrid is actively involved in that group of players.”

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO