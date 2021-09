Jewelry seller Brilliant Earth Group Inc. made its trading debut on Thursday, skyrocketing 27.3% out of the gate. The company halved its IPO offering to 8.33 million shares in the IPO, and priced at $12, below the expected range of between $14 and $16 per share. Brilliant Earth is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "BRLT." It joins a number of companies, including Remitly Global Inc., Sovos Brands Inc., and EngageSmart Inc. that began trading on Thursday. There were 14 IPO deals planned for this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 18.6% for the period.

