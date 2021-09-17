Joplin church to hold 100th anniversary celebration

A 100th anniversary celebration for Central City Christian Church will be held Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a "Mingle in the Museum" event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday where members and visitors may gather in the church vestibule to view old photographs that have been enlarged and a timeline display of the church's history. That will be followed by a banquet at the church.

A program honoring the service of former ministers, long-serving teachers and missionaries of the church will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday.

A guest pastor, Luke Proctor, will speak during a 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Music will be performed by an alumni band of musicians who formerly played during worship services at the church.

A barbecue and potluck dinner will be held at the church after the service.

After that, a historical marker marking the anniversary will be unveiled. There also will be a service to consecrate a new playground that has been built on the site of the original church, which was a former schoolhouse. That building was replaced in 1962 by the current church building.

The church was founded in 1920 but the observance of the 100-year anniversary was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.