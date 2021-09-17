Trey Yingst: Giving A Voice To The Voiceless And Holding The Taliban Accountable

Thousands of Haitians and other migrants have been camped under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Amid the surge at the Texas border, the Biden administration said it is increasing the number of deportation flights to Haiti and resources to the area. President Biden on Tuesday pledged to get the situation “under control” following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted that the U.S. borders are closed during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf joins to discuss the recent migrant surge and what would needed to be done to actually get the border under control. He also weighs in on the photo of a mounted Border Patrol agent allegedly whipping a migrant.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO