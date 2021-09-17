Trey Yingst: Giving A Voice To The Voiceless And Holding The Taliban Accountable
On the latest episode of Hemmer Time, Bill sits down with Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who talks about his experiences on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan. Trey details what the situation in Kabul has been like since the withdrawal of all U.S. troops and the Taliban takeover of the Afghan government. He also talks about how women in the country are being treated by the Taliban following the events of the past month.radionb.com
