Asheville, NC

Live in Studio B Thursday at 11 am: Dori Freeman

By WNCW
wncw.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have enjoyed watching Dori's work evolve over the last few years. Freeman is about as “bonafide” as an Appalachian artist can be. She was raised among a family of musicians in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. Yet in her just-released album, "Ten Thousand Roses", she shows how multifaceted she is as an artist and how eclectic she is as a person, defying and expanding notions of what it means to be someone from the region, a young woman in the music industry, and as an Americana artist.

www.wncw.org

Comments / 0

 

