Monday at 3pm, live in Studio B: Nefesh Mountain

Tonal home gym owners will soon be able to interact with coaches and exercise with them in real time when the company starts streaming live workouts. The new feature, called Tonal Live, will offer real-time community classes calibrated for each user. Tonal says coaches will be able to correct participants’ form and give shoutouts to people whose cameras are on. While the allure of live workouts is being able to get feedback from a trainer in real time, members can access any live session they miss — they will be added to the gym’s on-demand library after 24 hours.

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO