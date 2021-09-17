CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday at 3pm, live in Studio B: Nefesh Mountain

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Bluegrass/Americana band is among the first to openly represent Jewish American culture, tradition, values and spirituality in Appalachian music. Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg founded this band in 2015, and we’ve really enjoyed their album from this year, “Songs For the Sparrows”, which was particularly inspired by a 2018 trip to Eastern Europe, and the many groups of people who are horribly discriminated against in the U.S.

