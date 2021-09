In a statement before signing HB 3979, which is in effect as of Sept. 1, Gov. Greg Abbott described the bill as “a strong move to abolish Critical Race Theory in Texas.” The bill itself also states that teachers are not required to “engage in training, orientation, or therapy that presents any form of race or sex-stereotyping or blame based on race or sex.” However, the question for school administrators and parents alike remains, what exactly is the Critical Race Theory (CRT) that Gov. Greg Abbott stated he wanted to be removed from Texas?

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO