CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

India's Vaccination Drive Has Gathered Speed, But Millions Remain Vulnerable

By Sushmita Pathak
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago

India has broken a vaccine record with more than 25 million COVID-19 shots administered today alone. India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, but this past spring, as a devastating coronavirus outbreak hit the country, India ran out of COVID-19 vaccines. It halted exports and prioritized its own population. Now new cases there have plateaued. The country's vaccination drive is accelerating. Sushmita Pathak reports from Mumbai.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Drones that deliver COVID-19 jabs? The future of India’s vaccine drive is nearly here

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. India’s varied landscape of towering mountains, expansive deserts, and wetlands susceptible to flash floods has long been an obstacle course for authorities trying to reach citizens in remote areas. In the COVID era, officials are navigating that maze to deliver vaccines, and they’re up against a ticking clock: the government’s goal to vaccinate each of India’s 950 million adults by the end of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

BJP chief JP Nadda lauds India's COVID vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): As India administered over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses today, Bharatiya Janata Party supremo Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and said the country's health workers showed the power of India to the world through their hard work. India administered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Vietnam speeds up Hanoi vaccine drive; 1M jabs over weekend

HANOI – Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in an effort to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions in major cities by the end of the month, the government said Monday. Health workers administered vaccines throughout the night in the capital, Hanoi, which has been under lockdown since July. More than...
HEALTH
The Independent

India vaccinates over 22 million in a day in ‘birthday gift’ for PM Modi

India administered a record 22 million coronavirus vaccines on Friday, surpassing its earlier record of 13.3 million doses in a single day. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party claimed the feat was a birthday present for prime minister Narendra Modi. By 1.30 pm, more than 10 million people had received a vaccine shot. “I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister,” federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, claiming that this was “the fastest so far”.This is the fourth time in less than a month that...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Indians#Non English#Hindu#Covax#Npr News#Copyright Npr
Reuters

India's Sept diesel sales remain below pre-COVID levels

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India's gasoil consumption slowed in the first half of September from the previous month, staying below pre-COVID levels as a pick-up in monsoon rains hit mobility and demand for fuel from the agriculture sector, preliminary sales data showed. Diesel sales by the country's state...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

New Zealand has ramped up vaccination rates, but too many people remain concerned about vaccine safety

After five weeks in the strictest lockdown, Auckland will move to level 3 restrictions from midnight on Tuesday, for at least two weeks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision was based on low community spread and an accelerated vaccination rollout. A targeted vaccination campaign will now focus on about 23,000 people in Auckland who are older than 65 but have not yet received their first dose. GPs and pharmacies are offering vaccinations, walk-in or drive-through vaccination centres have been set up, and mobile vaccination buses are delivering doses throughout Auckland. According to the Ministry of Health, 37% of New Zealand’s...
WORLD
The Independent

UK says it does not doubt India’s vaccine certificates but country ‘still has some Covid’

Britain’s decision to ask people vaccinated in India to be quarantined for 10 days is not related to the certification process but instead to the fact that the south Asian country still has “some Covid,” the British high commissioner has said. Several questions have been raised in New Delhi about recent updates to UK’s vaccine policy, especially because it initially did not recognise Covishield, the locally manufactured version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.Alex Ellis said that Covishield, which has now been acknowledged as one of the acceptable vaccines in the updated advisory, “is not the issue” for the UK...
WORLD
omahanews.net

India to make available 8 million doses of COVID vaccines

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday informed. Shringla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in the regard at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Mumbai
Connecticut Public

The Challenges Of Vaccinating The World

We're going to widen our lens here to talk about how to help the rest of the world cope with this crisis. Almost 50% of the world's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which doesn't sound too bad when you consider there are more than 7 billion people on the planet. But when you take a closer look at the picture, you see that it's skewed. Citizens of wealthy nations make up an overwhelming proportion of the population of the vaccinated. In most poorer countries, only 2% of the people have received a dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Time Out Global

Sydney has just scored its first drive-thru vaccination centre

Sydneysiders are used to swinging by the drive-thru for a burger, some charcoal chook or a slab of tinnies, but now, they can also get a jab behind the wheel. Sydney’s first drive-thru vaccination centre opened for business on the morning of September 17, to service one of the parts of the city hardest hit by the Delta outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

India's Cars24 valuation nearly doubles after $450 million raise

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian used-car platform Cars24 said on Monday it raised $450 million from investors including SoftBank Group, nearly doubling its valuation to $1.84 billion, as demand for personal transport soared during the pandemic. Car sales have picked up in recent months as curbs ease and people avoid public transport,...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Has the speed limit been reduced in your city? Here's why

Major European cities have started to reduce their speed limits, in a continent-wide effort to reduce pedestrian deaths and emissions. Paris has became the latest place to impose the city-wide speed limit of 30 kph, following Bilbao, Spain and Belgium’s capital Brussels. In Glasgow, 20 mph zones have reduced pedestrian/car...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Christmas cheer could be in short supply as lorry crisis gathers speed

The Government cannot guarantee there will be enough lorries on the roads this Christmas, the Transport Secretary has admitted, as concerns continue to mount over Britain’s supply chain crisis. With supermarkets and restaurants experiencing delivery delays and restriction of choice due to a 90,000 HGV driver shortfall, Grant Shapps on...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
773
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy