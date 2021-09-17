CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA Advisers Endorse Pfizer COVID Booster Only For Those 65 And Over Or At Risk

By Joe Palca
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago

HAYES: Dr. Perlman - yes. Dr. Gans - yes. Dr. Meissner - yes. KELLY: NPR's Joe Palca listened to the panel's eight-hour virtual meeting today. He survived, and he joins us now to tell us what happened. Hey, Joe. JOE PALCA, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise. KELLY: What is this alternate...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Eligible Americans Can Now Get COVID-19 Booster Shots

The delta variant of the coronavirus continues across much of the country, and many Americans who are vaccinated would like to increase their protection by getting another shot. Twenty million people are now eligible for a booster shot after a welter of scientists and government officials said that's necessary. And again, maybe not, Then maybe only for certain groups. So we turn now to NPR health policy correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin. Good morning, Selena.
HOMELESS
Connecticut Public

CDC Director Walensky Overrules Advisers On Boosters For At-Risk Workers

This story underlines the complexities of scientific decisions that health officials are making in real time during the pandemic. The question is, who should receive an extra shot of a COVID vaccine? As we reported this week, the FDA said several groups should receive a Pfizer shot, including at-risk workers. A panel from the Centers for Disease Control then said several groups should receive the shot, but not at-risk workers. Overnight, Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, overruled her own board and agreed with the FDA. President Biden talked today and who should get boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
ksl.com

FDA advisers recommend COVID-19 boosters for older adults, those at high risk, teachers, health care workers after rejecting broad approval

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in New York City on Aug. 18. An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. (David 'Dee' Delgado, Reuters) WASHINGTON — A panel of expert outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Friday to recommendCOVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness, after overwhelmingly rejecting a call for broader approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Americans#The Children S Hospital#Copyright Npr
Connecticut Public

Amid Nursing Shortage, Hospital CEO Says Vaccine Mandates Can Deter Staff

We're going to start today by talking about some things that affect our health here in the U.S. and in the rest of the world. In a few minutes, we'll talk about the pros and cons of the Biden administration's plan to help vaccinate the world against COVID, but we're going to start with a problem closer to home. We're talking about a nationwide shortage of nurses. Hospital officials say they are reaching a crisis point as hospital ICUs fill up again because of the latest COVID variant even as they lose staff to burnout and to more lucrative temporary positions out of state. To talk about this, we decided to call someone we've been checking in with throughout the pandemic. That's the CEO of the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo., Dr. Randy Tobler. He's in a more rural part of the state, and he's back with us now. Dr. Tobler, welcome back. Thank you so much for joining us once again.
HEALTH SERVICES
Connecticut Public

The Challenges Of Vaccinating The World

We're going to widen our lens here to talk about how to help the rest of the world cope with this crisis. Almost 50% of the world's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which doesn't sound too bad when you consider there are more than 7 billion people on the planet. But when you take a closer look at the picture, you see that it's skewed. Citizens of wealthy nations make up an overwhelming proportion of the population of the vaccinated. In most poorer countries, only 2% of the people have received a dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
MedicalXpress

New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

Colorado Data Shows Vaccines And Masks Are Helping Protect Schoolchildren From COVID

Health officials in Colorado say there's now clear evidence that vaccinations and masks help to protect kids from COVID-19. Colorado Public Radio's John Daley reports. JOHN DALEY, BYLINE: The state Health Department compared coronavirus case rates with vaccination rates among children aged 12 to 17. They became eligible for the vaccine in May. Researchers charted the comparisons for the state's 10 largest counties. They found infection rates were more than twice as high or more in the counties where vaccination rates were lowest compared to the counties in the group where the vaccination rates were highest. State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
773
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy