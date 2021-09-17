CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

'We will be ready': Capitol Police prepare for Saturday rally

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement is bolstering security in the U.S. Capitol following threats of violence at Saturday's Jan. 6 rally. Raquel Martin reports from our D.C. newsroom. (Sept. 17, 2021)

mediaite.com

Capitol Police Chief Warns Those Planning to Attend Saturday’s ‘Justice for J6’ Rally: Anyone ‘Thinking About Causing Trouble’ Should ‘Stay Home’

There is going to be another rally at the Capitol this Saturday, September 18th, deemed “Justice for J6.”. The rally meant to be in support of people who were arrested for their involvement in the January 6 riots. Per the Washington Post, organizers have described those individuals as “political prisoners.”
WDBO

Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Burned before, Capitol Police say they are taking no chances as they prepare for a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol in support of rioters imprisoned after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. Though it is unclear how big the rally will be, the Capitol Police and...
weisradio.com

‘We are prepared’: Law enforcement stresses readiness ahead of right-wing rally

(WASHINGTON) — Law enforcement leaders were unified in their message on Friday: We are prepared for the “Justice for J6” rally. The event on Saturday, billed as a protest against defendants being detained in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, has law enforcement on high alert as they seek to avoid the kind of violence that ensued during the Capitol riot.
WJLA

'We are prepared': Police hope for calm but plan for violence at Justice for J6 rally

If there’s one thing Washington DC is accustomed to it is protest. But the recent addition of more protective, albeit temporary, fencing around the US Capitol and a significant increase in police presence in that part of DC, proves it will take time before life along this corridor of powerful returns to normal in the wake of January 6. That's when protestors stormed the building, unleashing violence in an effort to overturn the legal election of President Biden.
Daily Mail

Couple who waved guns at BLM protesters outside their gated community mansion in St Louis now face having their law licenses suspended

The St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home could have their law licenses suspended. Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel, in a court filing, cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey's guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter in an attempt to temporarily prevent them from practicing law.
