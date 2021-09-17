'We will be ready': Capitol Police prepare for Saturday rally

A mother from Alabama allegedly got into a physical fight with her child’s bully on a school bus, local police say.Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was arrested in Center Point after she got on a a bus and started a fight with an 11-year-old child, who she believed was picking on her own child, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff Office.Ms Waldrop faces a number of charges in relation to the incident, including third-degree simple assault, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct, a police statement read.According to Sergeant Joni Money, the “altercation” allegedly involving Ms Waldrop and an 11-year old...
