CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville Bulletin
 8 days ago

For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Martinsville Bulletin

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy