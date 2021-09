Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has slammed those who plan to attend a rally outside the Capitol building later this month, arguing that they’re “coming back to praise the people who were out to kill” during the insurrection on 6 January. According to an internal memo obtained by CNN, Capitol Police are preparing for the possibility of violence during a right-wing protest planned for 18 September outside Congress in Washington DC. Officials have told The Associated Press that far-right extremists are expected to attend the rally, such as members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. The rally has...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO