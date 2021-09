Germany faces a climate crisis that creeps up on its lush landscapes, including the Sleeping Beauty's castle. The once green field in Reinhardswald nature park has turned bare and dry when viewed up close. The ground is almost empty, with only white trunks and brittle sticks that stretches over some 50 acres. As weather conditions remain dry and warm, spruce trees that once stood in the landscape had gone prone to bark beetle infestation and weak by lack of water.

