Public comment period open for project to repair the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and surrounding landscape
Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) is preparing a plan for a project to repair the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and surrounding landscape. The public can assist the Seashore in identifying issues, concerns and opportunities to be considered as part of an environmental assessment. The public comment period is 30 days, starting Sept. 17 and ending Oct. 17, 2021.islandfreepress.org
