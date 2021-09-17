Public comment period open for project to repair the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and surrounding landscape

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Another public open house will present information on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind project in the Magic Valley while the federal government has extended the time for the public to comment on the proposal. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Energy, will host the open house September 15, at the Renew Coffee Shop on 111 E Main St, in Jerome. The open house is not affiliated with the scoping project, only an informational meeting hosted by the company. The proposed 1000 plus megawatt wind farm will span Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka Counties in an area south of Idaho Highway 24 between the communities of Shoshone and Minidoka. The company claims the project will generate more than 700 jobs during construction, have an $80 million tax impact for the state, and and economic output upwards of $500.

JEROME, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO