Public comment period open for project to repair the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and surrounding landscape

islandfreepress.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) is preparing a plan for a project to repair the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and surrounding landscape. The public can assist the Seashore in identifying issues, concerns and opportunities to be considered as part of an environmental assessment. The public comment period is 30 days, starting Sept. 17 and ending Oct. 17, 2021.

islandfreepress.org

Related
bctv.org

PennDOT Public Comment Period for Transportation and Freight Plans

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to provide comments on the draft 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and Freight Movement Plan (FMP) from September 20 through October 19, 2021. The LRTP is updated every 6 to 10 years and looks ahead twenty years to establish multimodal strategic...
TRAFFIC
coastalreview.org

Habitat plan amendment comment period opens

The state Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comment on the Draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan 2021 Amendment. Comments are being accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The Coastal Habitat Protection Plan is a long-term strategy to improve coastal fisheries through habitat protection and enhancement efforts. The plan, which...
POLITICS
thelandonline.com

Tennis courts, street projects, public safety draw comments at city' open house

MANKATO —Proposed neighborhood street projects were of high interest during a city open house Thursday seeking input on tens of millions of dollars in construction projects over the next five years. At the same time, pickleball and tennis enthusiasts were also eager to give opinions. John Sandry, president of the...
MANKATO, MN
WYTV.com

Public comments open for next phase of hike/bike trail at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The public comment portion in connection with the next construction phase of the East Park Hike and Bike Trail is open. The new work will include a 1,700 feet of 8-foot-wide paved asphalt trail that will connect to the 7-plus mile contentious trail system that extends from U.S. 224 in Boardman Township to Old Furnace Road in Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
westsidenewsny.com

Public comment period extended for Canal Corp’s Earthen Embankment Integrity Program

The NYS Canal Corporation has extended the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) public comment period on the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) for its Earthen Embankment Integrity Program until October 15, 2021. Canal Corp’s program is targeted at approximately 125 miles in western New York between Lockport and Lyons and may affect residents, boaters, and trail users.
PERINTON, NY
Leader-Telegram

DNR seeking comments on Ladysmith, Greenwood water projects

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that the cities of Ladysmith and Greenwood are applicants for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program. The proposed Ladysmith project, intended to address deficiencies in its public drinking water and wastewater systems, would include replacing existing water system...
GREENWOOD, WI
islandfreepress.org

New photo exhibit unveiled at Salvo Community Cemetery

A new outdoor photo exhibit was recently unveiled at the Salvo Community Cemetery, (also known as the Salvo Day Use Cemetery), which outlines the history of the area, the years-long efforts to bring attention to the historic site, and the continued threat of coastal erosion to soundside Salvo, and the Outer Banks in general.
VISUAL ART
Virginia Mercury

Proposed Chickahominy Pipeline map released; county officials complain about lack of information

A map of the proposed Chickahominy Pipeline through Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City County was released this week, although officials from several counties complained they have been unable to obtain more details about the project.  “We have attempted to reach out to the company’s representatives to get no response, and the only […] The post Proposed Chickahominy Pipeline map released; county officials complain about lack of information appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
islandfreepress.org

Application period for CARES Act II Fisheries Relief Program closes Oct. 1

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding those who wish to apply for assistance from the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act (CARES Act II) Fisheries Relief Program that they must do so by Oct. 1. The financial assistance is available to eligible commercial fishermen and marine aquaculture operators, seafood dealers and processors, and for-hire fishing operators who can document a greater than 35% revenue loss in 2020 compared to the previous five-year average due to COVID-19.
ECONOMY
Arkansas Online

Highway department extending public comment period for North-South Connector study

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is extending the public comment period on the western north-south connector study, which will consider a new highway from the Springdale northern bypass to the Bella Vista bypass. The public is invited to view meeting materials online and provide written comments. The website WNSConnector.TransportationPlanRoom.com will...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Public notice: Upcoming opportunity to comment on the I-205 Toll Project amendment to the Regional Transportation Plan

Amendments to the Regional Transportation Plan are considered when a sponsoring agency requests changes to the funding, phasing, mode, function or general location of a project in the Plan. The Regional Transportation Plan documents projects in Chapter 8 and in the financially constrained project list. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
TRAFFIC
capecoddaily.com

Conservation Projects Across Cape Cod Receive Grants

BREWSTER – Several communities across Cape Cod are the recipients of awards from the state that will help develop parks, protect conservation areas and conserve natural resources. The funding from the state totals $10,090,749 in grant funding for 37 Massachusetts communities and six conservation districts. ... .
BREWSTER, MA
idahocountyfreepress.com

Bureau of Land Management extends public scoping period on proposed wind energy project

SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a commercial-scale wind energy facility that is proposed to be constructed on BLM-managed public land in southern Idaho, approximately 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Magic Valley Energy LLC, an affiliate of LS Power, is seeking authorization to construct the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project on 73,000 acres of public land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. The project has the potential to generate 1,000 megawatts of wind energy.
SHOSHONE, ID
geneva.il.us

Written Public Comments Available for Geneva Farms North

The City of Geneva Development Projects Map has been updated with additional written public comments for the Geneva Farms North project. The new document is located under the "Written Public Comment, Testimony, & Presentation" section.
GENEVA, IL
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Open House for Lava Ridge Wind Project, Scoping Period Extended

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Another public open house will present information on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind project in the Magic Valley while the federal government has extended the time for the public to comment on the proposal. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Energy, will host the open house September 15, at the Renew Coffee Shop on 111 E Main St, in Jerome. The open house is not affiliated with the scoping project, only an informational meeting hosted by the company. The proposed 1000 plus megawatt wind farm will span Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka Counties in an area south of Idaho Highway 24 between the communities of Shoshone and Minidoka. The company claims the project will generate more than 700 jobs during construction, have an $80 million tax impact for the state, and and economic output upwards of $500.
JEROME, ID
Port Townsend Leader

Point Wilson Lighthouse open house to focus on renovations

The restoration plan for Port Townsend’s historic beacon will take the spotlight next week at an open house for the Point Wilson Light. The event will be hosted by the United States Lighthouse Society and is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the lighthouse in Fort Worden State Park.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Cape Gazette

Public tours Cape High expansion

Community members toured the new Cape High expansion at a Sept. 17 open house. Officials broke ground on the 37,000-square-foot, $16 million addition in December 2019, after 73 percent of voters approved the project as part of a March 2018 referendum. The two-story wing can hold 400 students in 20...
