Charlotte, NC

CMPD searching for third suspect in murder of 3-year-old

By dcoats@lakenormanpublications.com
lakenormanpublications.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kaleb Lawrence, 21, who is wanted for the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa. As a result of the investigation from the Sept. 7 drive-by shooting in Mountain Island, Lawrence was identified as a suspect in this case, and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. CMPD detectives are actively searching for Lawrence and are asking anyone in the public who knows his whereabouts to call Det. Jessica Zinobile immediately at 704-336-VCAT (8228). Lawrence should be considered armed and dangerous.

catawbariver.lakenormanpublications.com

