Norwalk schools keep new COVID-19 cases low in third week

NORWALK — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain low in the city’s public schools, with no new cases reported between Sept. 9 and 15, according to state data. Mayor Harry Rilling praised the Norwalk Public Schools in his weekly COVID-19 update on Friday, commending them for their efforts to have a safe return to school. The district returned to a full, in-person learning model this school year after a year and a half of hybrid and remote learning.