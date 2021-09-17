Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public about recently reported internet scams in OBX area
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has recently been contacted about several possible scams that have occurred in the Outer Banks area. Per a September 17 public service announcement from the Sheriff’s Office, in these cases, the scammers want to send individuals money through either a cashier’s check or an online payment, utilizing Outer Banks-centric marketplace sites, such as Craigslist or Facebook.islandfreepress.org
