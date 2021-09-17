CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public about recently reported internet scams in OBX area

By Joy Crist
islandfreepress.org
 8 days ago

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has recently been contacted about several possible scams that have occurred in the Outer Banks area. Per a September 17 public service announcement from the Sheriff’s Office, in these cases, the scammers want to send individuals money through either a cashier’s check or an online payment, utilizing Outer Banks-centric marketplace sites, such as Craigslist or Facebook.

islandfreepress.org

