ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — With pandemic unemployment assistance now gone, families are no longer seeing the extra money each week that helped. But employers are hiring, and some say they’re dealing with a serious labor shortage. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Eric Tigre, filling out a job application, says he’s finding no shortage of openings. “I’ve been looking all around. There’s many opportunities for people to get jobs nowadays,” Tigre said. After more than a year of pandemic layoffs and closures, the job market is now hot, leaving employers struggling to fill jobs. “Plumbers, electricians, carpenters, landscapers, masons, concrete, they’re all looking for help,” said...

ISLIP, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO