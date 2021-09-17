CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notes: Lions’ young WRs have opportunity to ‘make a name for themselves’ against Packers

By Andrew Kato
Pride Of Detroit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a media appearance on Friday, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about the situation at wide receiver heading into the team’s second game of the season. The receiving corps will be without top veteran starter Tyrell Williams, who remains out of action in concussion protocol after sustaining an injury in Week 1’s home loss against San Francisco. Lynn believes a veteran like Williams will be “hard to replace at this point with a young group, but you know, guys gotta step up and start making a name for themselves at some point. Might as well start this week.”

ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions’ TE T.J. Hockenson spoke about the team being without LT Taylor Decker and having to lean on former DL Matt Nelson, who has converted to left tackle and will start for the Lions in Week 1. “Taylor is one of those guys who has been a captain the last...
NFL
Yardbarker

Five Changes the Packers Have to Make After Their Loss to the Saints

The Green Bay Packers lost their season opener to the New Orleans Saints in an embarrassing fashion, falling 38-3. The Pack was outplayed in all facets of the game and truly didn’t do very much well. The Packers still have 16 games remaining on their schedule and this was just...
NFL
WRAL

Lions have a long list of fixes before facing Packers

DETROIT — The problem facing Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell isn't finding things to fix. It is deciding where to start. The Lions trailed the San Francisco 49ers 31-10 at halftime and 41-17 with two minutes left before a late charge brought them within 41-33. Campbell said watching the game...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Lions

Week 1 was a complete disaster for the Packers. Here are five bold predictions about how Green Bay is going to bounce back against the Lions. The Packers entered the 2021 regular season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but Aaron Rodgers and his teammates are reeling after a one-sided Week 1 loss to the Saints. That puts immense pressure on Green Bay to right the ship at home against the Lions in their Week 2 matchup.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers fans need something to cheer about against the Lions

It’s been a tough eight months for fans of the Green Bay Packers. Packer backers have been given very little to shout about since their last win against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs back in January, and their stinker on opening day versus the Saints did nothing to change that.
NFL

