Notes: Lions’ young WRs have opportunity to ‘make a name for themselves’ against Packers

In a media appearance on Friday, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about the situation at wide receiver heading into the team’s second game of the season. The receiving corps will be without top veteran starter Tyrell Williams, who remains out of action in concussion protocol after sustaining an injury in Week 1’s home loss against San Francisco. Lynn believes a veteran like Williams will be “hard to replace at this point with a young group, but you know, guys gotta step up and start making a name for themselves at some point. Might as well start this week.”