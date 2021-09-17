CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Five Keys to Saturday's Game

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild on the momentum created in last Saturday's 66-7 win at home against Texas Southern, when the offense scored touchdowns on its first seven series and the defense got in the act with JT Woods' school-record 97-yard fumble return. "I can see their confidence building, particularly on offense, from our spring scrimmages to our fall camp to these past two games," Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. "Our coaches on that side, a fair amount of them are new. Their understanding of our players and their strengths and weaknesses is growing stronger. Who's who and what's what is becoming clearer."

