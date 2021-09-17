CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans-Browns Regular Season 2021: Schedule, Game Time, TV Channel, Radio, And Online Streaming

By Tim
Battle Red Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday’s tilt in Cleveland between the Browns and Texans marks David Culley’s first regular season road game as a head coach. Will his squad pull off the upset of the week and put together an actual winning streak? Or will the dizzying high of last week’s win over the Jaguars dissipate on the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium? These questions must be asked, and you need to watch to find out how they’re answered. Here’s how.

www.battleredblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
CBS Sports

Watch Chiefs vs. Browns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Last Season Records: Kansas City 14-2; Cleveland 11-5 The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Kansas City enjoyed a 14-2 record last season and almost won it all, losing the Super Bowl 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Likewise, Cleveland is coming off of an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Chiefs 22-17.
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns Game Today: Browns vs Chiefs injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs behind Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter away from Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
NFL
FanSided

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: 2021 NFL regular season TV channel, live stats, reddit, radio

The Kansas City Chiefs will get the 2021 season started off when they face the Cleveland Browns. Here’s how you can keep up with the action. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are finally going to get the 2021 season started. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs will face off against the Cleveland Browns to kick the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs season off.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Texans#Browns#American Football#Game Time#Cbs#Sports Radio 610#Sxm#Nfl Mobile
Battle Red Blog

Texans-Browns Inactives

We’ve got one hour to kickoff of Week two in the NFL. Both team have recently announced their inactive for the game. It’s a rough start of the season for Jonathan Greenard who continues to struggle with injuries. Brevin Jordan’s debut will continue to be postponed as he sits behind a wall of tight ends. The Texans have put their young players on the inactive list to start the season. And again, Deshaun Watson occupies one of the positions on this list.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans Final Score/Post-Game Recap: Texans 21, Browns 31

This game started off in a raucous fashion, and ended in a wet fart. With Tyrod Taylor on the field, the Texans used quick inside breaking passes to the middle of the field to attack Cleveland’s cover four defense, his athleticism held the Browns front around the ball while casper motion led to a screen pass touchdown to Phillip Lindsay, a Cleveland defensive stunt abandoned pass rush lanes and opened the door for a walk in Taylor touchdown. At the end of the half disaster struck. Taylor came up limp after attempting a throw on the run. Enter the Davis Mills era.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Countdown To Kickoff: Texans v. Browns

There ain’t many head coaches who can truthfully claim they have never lost a game. But David Culley is one of ‘em. His career head coaching record is a pristine 1-0. Can he double his career wins today in Cleveland? That’s up to the Texans and Browns. Talk about that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans Podcast: Get Well Soon, Tygod (Texans-Browns Review)

In Tygod, we trust. In Davis Mills, we drown in sorrow. Houston was electric in the first half yesterday. Tyrod Taylor had one incompletion, ran and passed for a touchdown, executed Tim Kelly’s offense perfectly, and had a QBR of 94.8. Justin Reid forced two turnovers all on his own. Houston went into the half tied 14-14.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

2021 NFL Power Rankings: Week 3

Well, it was looking safe to say the Texans are actually far superior than expected this year until the injury bug swept through the entire offense like the plague. Tyrod Taylor, Danny Amendola, Terrance Mitchell, Nico Collins, and Justin Reid all got knocked out of the Browns game at one point or another. That thin line of resistance against being a hopeless team finally snapped, and at the worst time, too.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Thursday Night Football Preview (Texans-Panthers): SIX Things to Watch For

The prevailing image from the 2021 Houston Texans offseason came during the NFL Draft. Deshaun Watson requested a trade, and then was accused of sexual assault by 22 women. The Texans, despite finishing 4-12, didn’t have a first or second round pick, because they traded for Laremy Tunsil two years ago—the ones who loved the trade, pointing to these draft picks being worthless late round picks because there was no question the Texans were going to be great, even two years into the future. So we waded through Thursday, and sat around Friday night, until finally, Nick Caserio could make his pick.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy