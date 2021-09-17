Texans-Browns Regular Season 2021: Schedule, Game Time, TV Channel, Radio, And Online Streaming

The prevailing image from the 2021 Houston Texans offseason came during the NFL Draft. Deshaun Watson requested a trade, and then was accused of sexual assault by 22 women. The Texans, despite finishing 4-12, didn’t have a first or second round pick, because they traded for Laremy Tunsil two years ago—the ones who loved the trade, pointing to these draft picks being worthless late round picks because there was no question the Texans were going to be great, even two years into the future. So we waded through Thursday, and sat around Friday night, until finally, Nick Caserio could make his pick.

