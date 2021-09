With Kailer Yamamoto signing a one-year, $1.175m AAV contract on the weekend, the Oilers have all their players signed and ready to start training camp when it begins tomorrow with physicals and medicals, and on the ice Thursday. Oscar Klefbom is on LTIR, while Dmitri Samorukov suffered a broken jaw during Saturday’s rookie game against Calgary and will be out six weeks. But the rest of the players should be on the ice, barring any medical/physical issues that arise from Wednesday’s testing.

