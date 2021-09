With less than 10 days to go until it opens its doors to the world, Expo 2020 Dubai today launches its official song. Titled This Is Our Time, the song highlights pride in the UAE’s culture, celebrates the future, and brings together nations from around the world, while conveying the story of Expo’s overarching theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future through the universal language of music.

