Minneapolis, MN

Michael B. Elhard

By Jim Bayer
eplocalnews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, September 13, 2021, Mike Elhard, loving husband and proud father, passed away at the age of 39. Mike was born on November 18, 1981, in Minneapolis, Minn. to Joyce Larsen and Paul Elhard. He graduated from Richfield High School in 2000. Mike received a bachelor’s degree in Community Development from St. Cloud State University and later obtained his master’s degree in Urban Planning. On September 27, 2008, Mike married the love of his life, Kristi Mulliner, and later welcomed their boys, Owen and Ethan. They settled in Eden Prairie, Minn. Mike was employed by Ecolab as the Salesforce Technical Business Analyst.

