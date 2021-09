Residents in the 608 area code in Wisconsin will be required to dial 10 digits for all local calls starting Oct. 24, 2021, according to TDS Telecom. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform customers that your call cannot be completed as dialed. The recording will ask customers to please hang up and redial with 10 digits.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO