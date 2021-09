KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said Friday that a 17-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound he suffered earlier this month in South Knoxville. The teen, whose name hasn't been released, spent the last couple of weeks in the hospital. The suspect, another 17-year-old male, turned himself in and was taken into custody for aggravated assault and for being in possession of a handgun.

