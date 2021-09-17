CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefits of Driving Electric Celebrated at the Oxnard National Drive Electric Week Event

Cover picture for the articleOxnard, CA – Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance (VCREA) is partnering with EV Advocates of Ventura County to host the safe, outdoor Oxnard Electric Vehicle (EV) Showcase and Ride n’ Drive event on September 26th at the Channel Islands Harbor. The public is invited to meet with local EV owners, test drive a variety of EVs from local dealerships, and learn from industry experts. This free event is part of National Drive Electric Week’s (September 25 – October 3) online and in-person events occurring in more than 180 communities across the country that highlight the climate, clean-air benefits, and cost-savings provided by driving an EV.

