LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - One person has died following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Thursday morning, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department reported. At around 9:39 a.m., a vehicle was traveling northwest in the 2700 block of S 050 W when it rounded a curve in the road and allegedly struck 82-year-old John Lehman, whom the driver did not see, as Lehman was walking in the grass alongside the road, deputies reported.