ABA’s Tom Greco Assists Banks’ Adoption of Banking Technology

aba.com
 8 days ago

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued the push for more technology in banking, one of the people working to help banks digitize has been ABA SVP and senior counsel for contracts and technology Tom Greco, who was recently profiled in an article for Vanguard Law Magazine. “We’ve seen during the...

bankingjournal.aba.com

aba.com

Community Banks’ Early Technology Investment Pays Off During Pandemic

Community banks that invested more in technology before COVID-19 made more loans and took in more deposits during the pandemic than did community banks that invested less in technology, according to a new FDIC report. “For many community banks and their customers, the pandemic was a crash course in the...
TECHNOLOGY
aba.com

CDFI Announces 2021 Small Dollar Loan Program Awards

The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund today awarded more than $10.8 million in grants through the 2021 Small Dollar Loan Program. The program provides grants for loan loss reserves to enable a certified CDFI to establish a loan loss reserve fund to help defray the costs of establishing or maintaining a small-dollar loan program, and to provide technical assistance for technology, staff support and other eligible activities related to small-dollar loan programs.
ECONOMY
aba.com

ABA Bank Marketing Podcast: A Preview of the ABA Bank Marketing Conference.

We are looking forward to next week’s virtual ABA Bank Marketing Conference, set for Monday and Tuesday. Both Josh Mabus and I have attended this conference for more than 10 years running, and we always come away with a new idea or two. Although due to COVID-19 the conference is again being held virtually, there are plenty of great sessions being offered. During this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, we discuss a few of the topics and issues to be addressed during the conference–as well as engage in our usual pop culture banter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
aba.com

ABA Opposes Legislation to Expand Credit Union Business Lending

In a letter to Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) today, the American Bankers Association said that it opposes H.R. 5189, the Member Business Loan Expansion Act, legislation that would broaden the credit union industry’s business lending authority. “Congress placed purposeful limitations on the percentage of a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aba.com

Winning With Small Businesses

As the economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic mounted in the spring of 2020, banks worked tirelessly to process an onslaught of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Community and midsize banks, in particular, served every business they could — regardless of whether they were current customers. As a result, these banks earned the gratitude and good will of hundreds of new borrowers.
SMALL BUSINESS
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Pandemic results in bank’s accelerated focus on technology

STUTTGART, AR – Farmers and Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced today that they have expanded their digital banking portfolio to include Online Account Opening service and Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) known as MeBanking Virtual Pros. The two new technology-based offerings will provide additional convenience and service hours for customers across Arkansas.
STUTTGART, AR
aba.com

CFPB Names New Members to Community Bank Advisory Council

The CFPB today announced the appointment of new members to its Community Bank Advisory Council. CBAC members serve a two-year term and provide advice on how the CFPB’s policies and rulemakings affect community banks. Newly selected CBAC members are:. Barry Anderson, president and COO of F and M Bank, Edmond,...
ECONOMY
aba.com

Basel Committee Urges Banks to Up Their Cyber Risk Preparedness

With cyber incidents continuing to pose a threat to the financial system, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision this week called on banks to improve cyber threat resilience. In a newsletter, the committee promoted the widespread adoption of measures to strengthen cybersecurity, following principles released earlier this year on operational resilience and operational risk.
ECONOMY
aba.com

eBook: Modernizing Core Banking on AWS

To meet evolving customer needs and take advantage of emerging market opportunities, many banks have already started their modernization journey with AWS to leverage machine learning, multichannel applications, and mobile platforms at speed and scale. In this eBook, we take a look at three of the most common paths to bank modernization:
TECHNOLOGY
aba.com

ABA Highlights Industry Progress to Help Customers Securely Share Financial Data

In a statement for the record shared ahead of a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on consumer access to personal financial data tomorrow, the American Bankers Association emphasized that it fully supports customers’ ability to access and share their financial data in a secure, transparent manner that gives them control.
MARKETS
aba.com

Green Finance: These Banks Make Sustainability Their Mission

Many financial institutions are incorporating sustainability initiatives within their mission statements and marketing materials. A small but growing group is going further. Sustainability is foundational to their purpose and informs all aspects of their operations and marketing. Please join us for the virtual ABA Bank Marketing Conference, Sept. 27-28, for...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Trust deficit retards predictive analytics adoption in banking, says Qlik

Concerns about trust and regulatory compliance are slowing down the adoption of predictive analytics in financial services. This is according to research from data analytics firm Qlik, carried out by Censuswide in June and July 2021. Of the 503 financial services professionals surveyed, 200 were in banking, 201 in insurance, and the remainder from accounting, funds and investment, investment, and pensions, according to a Qlik spokesperson.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking Platform TrueLayer’s Technology Deployed by Online Car Retailer Cazoo

European open banking platform TrueLayer is working with Cazoo, a UK online car retailer, to offer instant payments and refunds for its customers. Cazoo’s service gives sellers an offer within seconds which is guaranteed for seven days. Customers can either opt to have their car picked up from their home or drop it off at ta Cazoo Customer Centre with payment made directly to the seller’s bank account on the same day,
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Linwave Technology and Marki Microwave Collaborate to Develop Miniature Switched Filter Bank Solution

Linwave Technology, an RF and Microwave technical solution specialist and Marki Microwave, premier inventor of technologies to empower the RF and microwave industry, have collaborated to develop miniature switched filter bank solutions for leading defense prime contractors. Linwave executives announced the successful conclusion of phase 1 of the product concept...
TECHNOLOGY

