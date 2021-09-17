Kansas City Chiefs merchandise to shop now for game day

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMillions of people like you are rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to win big this football season, especially after their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl earlier this year. Your loyalty is justified and this list of gear will keep you in style and in the spirit for the gamedays to come. From your favorite player's jersey to home accessories and even items for the little ones in your family, this is the merchandise you need to represent your team.

FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
arrowheadaddict.com

Former Chiefs wide receivers plead guilty to fraud charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Tamarick Vanover and Joe Horn are just two of several former professional football players who have been accused of defrauding a special health plan set aside by the NFL for ex-players to receive help with ongoing medical needs. Earlier this week, they pleaded guilty to the charges.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns Week 1 Prop Bets

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are set to kick off their respective seasons at 3:25 CST inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. There will be plenty on the line during this game. This contest features a rematch of a Divisional Round playoff game from earlier...
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs activate safety Tyrann Mathieu from COVID list for Browns game

The Chiefs can officially put Plan A in place for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Safety Tyrann Mathieu has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he is available to play in the 3:25 p.m. season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. How much action he’ll see after not practicing at...
WTOL-TV

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs: Preview, point spread, how to watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of anticipation, the Cleveland Browns will open their 2021 season on Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' 2021 season opener. Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:. Date: Sunday,...
247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs sign Mark Vital to practice squad

Former Baylor Bears basketball star and new tight end Mark Vital has a new home in the NFL. After a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Vital announced Monday on Twitter that he was signing a deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Vital did not play football...
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Browns rapid reaction: Kansas City magical in full return to Arrowhead

Sometimes a moment calls for you to pull the curtain back a little bit. What just transpired at Arrowhead Stadium as I type these words calls for exactly that. I had 628 words ready to be filed, discussing everything that went wrong in the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Those words highlighted the impossible amount of gaping holes the defense displayed, the boldness Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski showed to go for it on four fourth downs — and how the Chiefs, when it came down to it, just could not overcome what appeared to be a late scratch of Tyrann Mathieu.
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Weather report for 2021 NFL regular season game

The weather should be great for tailgating, but things will be warm once the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns get started. The regular season is here for the Kansas City Chiefs and it looks like things will be warm once they take the field. That’s right, you’ll need to make sure you stay cool and hydrated if you head out to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to see the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns.
