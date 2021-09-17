Associate Position Available

Seeking a Chiropractic Associate with an optimistic attitude, excellent adjustment skills, excellent people skills, and who is highly motivated, organized and trustworthy!. We are a fun, energetic, and fast growing chiropractic office located on Grand Ave. in Oakland, across the street from Lake Merritt. We have a wonderful, exposed brick, light filled, office with two adjusting rooms, two decompression tables, CBP traction equipment, a kitchen, and two massage rooms. We do CBP with many but not all of our patients. It’s a plus if you have CBP experience but we are willing to train. We are looking for someone who wants a long-term position and a possible buy-in. We are offering an incredibly competitive compensation plan with potential for unlimited growth, including benefits. You will enjoy our up-beat positive goal-oriented environment, and will love getting to know and help the wonderful patients that come in for care. You will be working with good people that love what they do and care about the people they have the honor of treating.