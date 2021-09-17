Brazoria County coronavirus cases trend down following Labor Day peak

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/tpN5FXoE56 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 24, 2021 There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO