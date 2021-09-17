Brazoria County coronavirus cases trend down following Labor Day peak
Brazoria County has recorded three consecutive days where daily COVID-19 cases have trended downward. Following the extended Labor Day holiday weekend, the county reported a new single-day high of 1,329 cases on Sept. 7, which is the most reported in a single day since the county began tracking daily COVID-19 cases in March 2020. Since then, Brazoria County’s high mark was 716 cases in a single day on Sept. 15.communityimpact.com
