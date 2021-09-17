CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazoria County, TX

Brazoria County coronavirus cases trend down following Labor Day peak

By Andy Yanez
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brazoria County has recorded three consecutive days where daily COVID-19 cases have trended downward. Following the extended Labor Day holiday weekend, the county reported a new single-day high of 1,329 cases on Sept. 7, which is the most reported in a single day since the county began tracking daily COVID-19 cases in March 2020. Since then, Brazoria County’s high mark was 716 cases in a single day on Sept. 15.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 2

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 332 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/tpN5FXoE56 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 24, 2021 There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Brazoria County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Brazoria County, TX
Local
Texas Health
KTLA

L.A. County escaped post-Labor Day coronavirus surge, but officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated

Los Angeles County appears to have avoided a coronavirus surge associated with Labor Day, with officials hailing an ongoing reduction in weekly coronavirus cases, which have fallen to their lowest level since mid-July. “Higher vaccination rates and safety precautions at Labor Day celebrations helped avert the usual increase in cases we experience after major holidays,” […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials Ready To Roll Out COVID Booster Shots

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Health officials rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday, preparing for the avalanche of Californians 65 and older seeking a booster shot while also remaining laser-focused on getting the non-vaccinated in the state to get a shot. Currently, California has administered 50 million doses of the vaccine and has the lowest transmission rate of the virus of any state in the nation. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus. However, more regulatory hurdles lie ahead before the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
krcrtv.com

Young adult dies of COVID-19 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A young adult in the 35-44 age range has died of COVID-19 in Butte County, public health officials announced Tuesday. "The individual was unvaccinated and did not have any significant underlying health conditions," Butte County Public Health wrote in a press release. County health officials are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County 'dodged a Labor Day-fueled surge'

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's weekly COVID-19 averages continued a marked declined Tuesday as hospitalizations remained relatively flat. Weekly averages, released on Tuesdays, showed that the county's weekly case rate per 100,000 residents improved from 15.3 last week to 11.3, while the positivity rate fell from 4.7% to 3.7%.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: 21 new cases, 24 recoveries reported in Lyon County Monday

Overall coronavirus cases were up and active cases slightly down in Lyon County Public Health’s latest data report. Monday’s report noted 21 new cases over the past weekend bringing the overall total to 4,984 cases since late last March. 24 new recoveries were also listed dropping the active total from 94 to 91.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy