Matthew Fox to Return to TV With Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’
“Lost” star Matthew Fox is making his TV return with the newly announced Peacock limited series “Last Light.”. Based on Alex Scarrow’s 2007 novel of the same name, “Last Light” tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox, who has not had a TV role since the conclusion of ABC’s “Lost” in 2010, will star alongside “Downton Abbey” vet Joanne Foggatt.www.thewrap.com
